Sybiha and Rubio discuss ’bold diplomacy’ to end war
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the State Department.
The interlocutors discussed the need for bold diplomacy to end the war in a negotiated manner leading to a sustainable peace.
Secretary Rubio underscored U.S. commitment to Ukrainian independence and the stability of Ukraine and the region.
