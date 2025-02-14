Trump can give Ukraine nuclear weapons if he wants to - Hegseth

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth does not rule out the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, but it depends on Donald Trump's decision.

He said this in an interview with Breitbart News, Censor.NET reports.

According to Hegseth, he is not going to ‘declare anything on or off the table’.

"That’s not my job. That’s the president’s job. He’s the leader, he’s the master negotiator and dealmaker," the Pentagon chief added.

Statements on nuclear weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if Ukraine does not become a NATO member, it needs to return its nuclear weapons to ensure its security.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's special envoy for Russia's war against Ukraine, believes that Kyiv has little chance of regaining nuclear weapons as an alternative to NATO membership.

