Chance of Ukraine getting nuclear weapons back is "somewhere between slim and none", - Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, the US President's special envoy for Russia's war against Ukraine, believes that Kyiv has little chance of getting back its nuclear weapons as an alternative to NATO membership, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously called for.

According to Censor.NET, Kellogg said this in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, the likelihood that Ukraine will return nuclear weapons is "between slim and none".

"The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none. Let's be honest about it, we both know that's not going to happen," Trump's special envoy said.

He noted that this idea is "doomed to fail".

Kellogg called for common sense in assessing such proposals.

"Remember, the president said we're a government of common sense. When somebody says something like that, look at the outcome or the potential. That's using your common sense," he added.

As a reminder, earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with host Piers Morgan that if Ukraine does not become a NATO member, it needs to return its nuclear weapons to ensure its security.