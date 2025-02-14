Increase or decrease of aid to Ukraine may be subject to "peace talks" - Hegseth

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth suggested that an increase or decrease in US aid to Ukraine could be a factor in negotiations to "end the war".

He told journalists about this following a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on 13 February, Censor.NET reports citing CNN.

He said that the Trump administration continues to provide Ukraine with "what has been allocated" in terms of security assistance.

"I think it would be fair to say that things like future funding, either less or more, could be on the table in negotiations as well," Hegseth said.

Read more: Ukraine will be part of any talks to end war with Moscow, - Trump

At the same time, he stressed that the relevant decisions would be made by Trump himself.

"Whatever the president determines is the most robust carrot or stick on either side to induce a durable peace, understanding, obviously, the motivations that Vladimir Putin has had on Ukraine for quite some time," the Pentagon chief said.

Earlier, Hegseth said that Russian aggression against Ukraine allegedly did not occur during the first term of US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Ukraine will not return to its 2014 borders; agreement on loss of territories is needed – Kellogg