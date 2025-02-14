Ukraine will be part of any talks to end war with Moscow, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine will be part of any negotiations to end the war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by AFP.

At the same time, as the publication notes, Trump said he would like to return Russia to the G7. He called its exclusion a ‘mistake’.

It should be noted that this association was known as the G8, but Russia was expelled from it after the invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

The US president also took the initiative to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the Russian dictator.

He announced his intention to discuss defence spending cuts and nuclear disarmament with Beijing and Moscow.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelensky

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

The Financial Times wrote that US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are likely to try to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine by 20 April (Easter) or 9 May - "Victory Day" in Russia.

