China on Trump-Putin talks: We welcome efforts of US and Russia to strengthen communication and dialogue

China has welcomed the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Russia's war against Ukraine, emphasizing that China has been aiming for a political solution from the beginning.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

According to the spokesman, China has consistently maintained that negotiations are the only viable way to resolve the war, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been aiming for a political solution from the very beginning.

"Russia and the United States are influential powers, and China welcomes their efforts to strengthen communication and dialogue on a number of international issues," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelensky

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.