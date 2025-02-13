EU on Trump-Putin phone call: This is beginning of process

The European Commission commented on US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and called it "the beginning of the process."

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the European Commission's press service, Paula Pinho, on Thursday in Brussels.

"I think it is important to note that this is the beginning of the process. Yesterday's phone call between President Trump and President Putin marks the beginning of the process... there will be a series of meetings," she said.

At the same time, Pinho cited examples of such meetings that will take place this week at the Munich Security Conference, which will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"So we really see this as part of the process, the beginning of the process, and then we'll see the next steps as it develops," she added.

Read more: Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday, good possibility of ending war - Trump

It is also noted that the EU's principle regarding peace talks remains unchanged: "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

"We know that any just and lasting peace must include Ukraine at the table. Because Ukraine's security is the security of the European Union, based on respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press secretary emphasized.

At the same time, Anitta Hipper, the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign policy, noted that no one wants peace more than Ukraine and its people.

Read more: Negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in EU: European Council receives first screening report

"Ukraine has already experienced incredible pain for almost three years. Ukraine has done the impossible. It is always important to remember that it is Russia that is the aggressor, and it cannot be rewarded for its aggression. And when it comes to any discussions, this deal must be sustainable, because a bad deal will only lead to more war, as it has before. As the High Representative of the European Union, Kaja Kallas, said, Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity are unconditional, so our priorities are to strengthen Ukraine," she emphasized.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.