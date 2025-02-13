Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday, good possibility of ending war - Trump
US President Donald Trump said that the talks with Russia and Ukraine held yesterday were ‘great’.
He announced this on the Truth Social social network, Censor.NET reports.
"Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday. Good possibility of ending this horrible, very bloody war," the American leader said.
Trump spoke with Putin and Zelensky
US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.
Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.
According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."
The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.
According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.
