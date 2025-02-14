Former head of Lviv regional organisation of "OPFL" Ivanochko sentenced to 13 years for high treason - SSU

The former head of the Lviv regional organisation of the banned OPFL party was sentenced to 13 years in prison for high treason.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The woman was Viktor Medvedchuk's confidant in the western region of Ukraine and worked in the interests of the Kremlin, they said.

"According to the plan of the Russian special service, the traitor was undermining the socio-political situation in Lviv region. For this purpose, even before the outbreak of a full-scale war, the agent organised street rallies in support of the so-called ‘separation’ of the region from Ukraine.

The traitor also regularly spread Kremlin narratives on the air of Russian propagandists and on Medvedchuk's banned TV channels. During such speeches, the attacker positioned herself as a ‘political expert’ and spread fakes about the internal situation in western Ukraine, allegedly on behalf of local residents," the statement said.

She was detained in August 2022.

The court found her guilty under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason) and sentenced her to 13 years in prison.

This is Inna Ivanochko.

Watch more: Head of SSU Anti-Terrorist Center, Kozyura, admitted in court that he had been working for FSB since 2018. VIDEO