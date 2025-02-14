Situation in Pokrovsk direction has become better in recent days - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has improved for the Defense Forces.

He said this during a conversation with journalists in Munich, Censor.NET reports.

"I think it is positive. We are also talking about this with our American colleagues, we talked to President Trump about this, about the situation at the front. I think it's important to hear that the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has improved in recent days. Without any details, but... I would say we are more confident there than we were," he said.

