Consequences of enemy shelling in Donetsk region: three dead, 8 people wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

Over the last day, the enemy made 3,585 attacks on the frontline and residential areas in the Donetsk region. 11 settlements came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

The occupiers attacked the Shevchenko district of Komarske with a UMPB D-30SN bomb, killing one person, injuring another, and damaging 4 private houses.

Pokrovsk district

On 13 February, at around 11.30 a.m., Russian troops shelled the northern part of Pokrovsk. One civilian man died as a result of the shelling. His personal data are being established.

Around 03.00 p.m., there was an enemy shelling from the direction of the district of Dynske. Rodynske. The occupier hit a civilian car belonging to volunteers with a drone. Fortunately, the passengers ran out of the vehicle in time and remained unharmed. The car was damaged by the impact.

Kramatorsk district

Russians carried out three air strikes on Kramatorsk, killing a man and injuring 5 other civilians, including two children born in 2008 and 2009. 31 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

In Droysheve of the Lyman district, 2 houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged.

In Rai-Oleksandrivka of Mykolaiv district, 3 houses were damaged.

The enemy dropped 11 bombs on Kostyantynivka and also shelled the town with Smerch multiple rocket launchers and artillery. Two residents were injured, 10 apartment buildings and 16 private houses, a house of culture, a museum, a club, a shop, an enterprise, a post office, a garage, 4 civilian cars, three power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

A Russian FAB-250 bomb destroyed an apartment building in Ivanopillia. A civilian car burned down in Novodmitrivka as a result of a drone strike.

Two houses were damaged in Droysheve, and three houses in Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 4 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

