"If I die, take into account all these mistakes" - last message of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officer Maksym "Yenot" Yemets. VIDEO

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov has published the last voice message of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officer Maksym "Yenot" Yemets, who was killed under fire near Pokrovsk on 4 February, in which he talks about the problems in the army and asks to take into account the mistakes in the management of units.

According to Censor.NET, in the message, the Ukrainian soldier talks about the mistakes of commanders that caused unnecessary losses and that would not have been possible if officers of different levels had performed their duties carefully and asks to take into account the mistakes.

"Maksym Yemets, a Ukrainian Warrior, reliable in battle, responsible for the lives of his subordinates and allies, who risked his life dozens of times in the hottest spots of the front, sharp minded, brave not only in front of the enemy but also in front of generals, who served not for his rank and position but for his conscience, died under fire near Pokrovsk on 4 February.... When on 11 March 2024, his unit was tasked with conducting an operation in the Russian Federation, which the enemy had exposed, under heavy fire, Maksym did not stay at the headquarters, but recorded and sent me a message in case of death, and went with everyone because he valued his team very much. Maksym was very fond of and respected the commander of his Defence Intelligence unit, with whom he fought in Pokrovsk. Thank you for your time, for your inspiration, for the happiness of knowing you and doing the things necessary to win. I will write, as you asked, about Sievierodonetsk, publish your message in case you die, and I will never forget your caring soul that helped save so many lives in the war, and destroy so many of our enemies. Honour, my Friend...", Butusov said.

