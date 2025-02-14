Putin is preparing for war with NATO next year - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received information about Russia's plans for Belarus. This year, Russia will prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the Belarusian direction.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Liga.net, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the Munich Security Conference.

"Already this year, Russia will prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the situation on the Belarusian direction. We think they will all be on the territory of Belarus, or partially. It will be 100,000-150,000 people. And I am not sure that this group will go to Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that these groups could go to Ukraine or, for example, to Poland or the Baltic states.

"I believe this is his [Putin's] goal. I believe, according to intelligence estimates, that he may go to war with NATO next year," the head of state said.

To recap, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is likely to send several thousand more North Korean troops to the Kursk region due to significant losses.

Watch more: Russia may transfer another 2-3 thousand North Korean soldiers to Kursk region - Zelenskyy