Russia may redeploy another 2-3 thousand North Korean soldiers to Kursk region - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia will probably send several thousand more North Korean soldiers to the Kursk region due to significant losses.

He announced this at a press briefing before the Munich Conference, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side cannot confirm the exact number at the moment, but based on intelligence, the size of this group is estimated approximately.

"And so far, we see a couple of thousand that they are asking for additionally. This is definitely not because of a good life. They have losses, and they are asking for something," Zelenskyy noted.

