US believes that Ukraine cannot be in NATO because it is escalation with Russians - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump is not ready to talk about Ukraine's membership in NATO.

He stated this during a conversation with journalists in Munich, Censor.NET reports.

"Today's America and President Trump are not ready to talk about NATO. They openly talk about it. It seems to me that you and I read the same resources. They believe that Ukraine cannot be in NATO," the head of state said.

"They believe that Ukraine cannot be in NATO because this is an escalation with the Russians. They believe that the fact that NATO is in the Constitution (of Ukraine. - Ed.) is the main factor in the occupation of Ukraine, etc.," Zelenskyy added.

According to the president, Ukraine aspires to NATO because of security guarantees.

Read more: We are ready for any construction to stop Putin - Zelenskyy