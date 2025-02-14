We are ready for any construction to stop Putin - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared his readiness for any dialogue to stop the Russian dictator Putin.

As Censor.NET reports, he stated this during a conversation with journalists in Munich.

"I don't see that there is a ready-made plan in the US. I told President Trump... I am ready at any moment. I don't need anything for this, I know everything. We are ready to talk realistically at any moment. We understand the geography of our state. We see where the greatest risks are.

We are ready to talk about everything: from the contingent to security guarantees, from NATO - we are in NATO, or NATO is in us. We are ready for any structure to stop Putin. We are open, but we want to act in accordance with international law, in accordance with the law, in accordance with the prevention of future fears, horrors of the world of Putin's return," the head of state explained.

Trump spoke with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Zelenskyy and Trump later spoke.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said the US is committed to reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and ending the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

