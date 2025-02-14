Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We hear each other, we spoke very positively

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The head of state told reporters in Munich, Censor.NET reports.

"There were strong signals from the American side. Although I will say they are different. I can only comment on what I hear as president. Regarding the security situation, I know that we are supposed to have a meeting with the Vice President (of the United States - Ed.) today. I would like to talk to him about it, his signals were strong. We are grateful for that," he said.

Zelenskyy said he had a "long" conversation with Trump, about an hour.

"Enough conversation to talk about some details. Not enough to form a plan, definitely not enough. We hear each other. We talked very positively. It was a good conversation. We talked a lot about the situation at the front, how many millions they have, what their real losses are. Because sometimes we have different numbers, to be honest. The numbers that Trump gets and the ones we have are different," the president added.

According to Zelenskyy, he and Trump talked a lot about the DPRK's participation in the war.

Trump talks to Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin on the morning of February 12, 2025.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting.

According to Trump, the conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well."

The White House said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

According to The Telegraph, the US is no longer interested in ensuring Ukrainian and European security.

