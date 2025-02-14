Trump insists on full end to war in Ukraine, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that President Donald Trump is seeking not only a ceasefire in Ukraine but also a complete end to the war.

He said this in an interview on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show, Censor.NET reports, citing the US State Department.

Rubio noted that Trump is not interested in temporary pauses in the war, but seeks to achieve a lasting peace. "Trump is committed to negotiating to end this conflict, or at least to achieve a ceasefire," the Secretary of State said.

"That’s not been agreed to, not even negotiated, but I’m just saying that – and then opening things like aid corridors and ensuring that both sides aren’t targeting energy infrastructure. So we’ll see how that plays out," he said.

According to him Trump is 'the only one in the world that can bring something like this together, but it has to be a global effort'.

"It’s not just us, it’s – not just in Europe or NATO. I mean, countries around the world are going to have to participate." Rubio said.

The Secretary of State also stressed that Europe should provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees, as the country's future depends on sustained support.

"That’s going to have to be the Europeans who have to be willing to step up and do that and – but there’s a lot of sensitive issues to talk about: territorial claims, arms control and things of that nature, language and cultural matters, all that is going to have to be worked through," he said.

He also touched upon the economic aspect of supporting Ukraine, including possible joint projects in the field of mining. Part of the funds, he said, could be reinvested in Ukraine to rebuild it and returned to American taxpayers.

