Trump is supporting Ukraine, - Republican Congressman Wilson

US President Donald Trump is in the process of negotiations and is supporting the people of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson said this in a commentary to Voice of America.

"Trump is in the process of negotiations, and he is supporting the people of Ukraine, as he has said," Wilson said.

According to Wilson, there will be various discussions during the talks.

"But the bottom line is that Trump is supporting Ukraine. And as a prime example, he has encouraged our NATO allies time and time again to increase their defence capabilities. All of this is to achieve peace through strength," Wilson said.

Regarding his plan for a lend-lease, Wilson believes that this programme, which does not involve the transfer of weapons for free but rather the possibility of receiving compensation for them, will give President Trump the authority to continue sending weapons to Ukraine.

Wilson believes that this initiative will help deter Putin, whom the congressman considers a ‘war criminal’, and, in his opinion, this programme should have been implemented even earlier, during the time of Joe Biden.

As a reminder, on Monday, 10 February, US House of Representatives member from the Republican Party Joe Wilson announced that he was initiating a bill to give US President Donald Trump the authority to transfer ‘victorious weapons’ to Ukraine through a lend-lease.

