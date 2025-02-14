Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed action plan for near future: security, economic cooperation, and political partnership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the head of state thanked the UK for its support and noted that Ukraine greatly appreciates British leadership.

Zelenskyy informed about his conversation with US President Donald Trump and contacts with the American side. He emphasized that the teams of Ukraine and the United States must work together and necessarily together with the Europeans and all other partners in the world.

"The security of every country needs to be strengthened, and that is why it is important that every week brings a new result for the sake of achieving a just and lasting peace," the statement said.

In addition, the parties discussed an action plan for the near future to outline the contours of a common security strategy, economic cooperation and political partnership.

