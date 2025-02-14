Meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance at Munich conference rescheduled - media

The planned meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference on 14 February has been rescheduled for a later date.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "EP".

As it became known, the decision to postpone the meeting was made at the last minute, when some Ukrainian journalists had already been admitted to the venue.

The publication assures that it is a postponement of the meeting, not its cancellation. The reasons for the change in the schedule have not been officially announced. The parties are expected to discuss US military assistance to Ukraine, the situation at the frontline, and prospects for international support.

Details on the new time of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance may be available soon.

As a reminder, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

