Trump created window of opportunity, only Zelenskyy can negotiate peace now - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has called his return to the White House an "electric shock" that should make Europe secure its own future, as well as the future of Ukraine.

Thus, the French leader believes that Europe needs to "build muscle" in defense and economy.

According to Macron, Trump has created a "window of opportunity" to end the war through negotiations, where "everyone has a role to play."

Now, Macron said, it is up to Zelenskyy to discuss territorial and sovereignty issues.

The French president insists that only Zelenskyy can negotiate on behalf of Ukraine, warning that allowing a "peace that is a surrender" would be "bad news for everyone," including the United States.

Macron believes that the only question at this stage is whether dictator Putin "is really and truly willing to agree to a ceasefire on this basis." After that, "it is up to the Ukrainians to negotiate with Russia."

"We must all remain collectively vigilant," he said.

Macron believes that Europe should build up its defense capabilities to act even without the involvement of the United States.

