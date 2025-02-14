Explosion occurs in catering establishment in Mykolaiv: two dead, 8 wounded. PHOTOS

At around 2:00 p.m., an explosion occurred in one of Mykolaiv's catering establishments. The incident resulted in deaths and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police.

"An explosion of an unknown object occurred on Pohranychna Street near a catering establishment. The explosion killed two people. According to preliminary information, eight more people were injured," the statement said.

Investigators from the regional police department, forensic experts, explosives experts, and the Security Service of Ukraine are working at the scene,

rescuers and medics.

