Ukraine’s defeat will weaken Europe as well as US. Together we can ensure just and lasting peace – von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is convinced that achieving a lasting and just peace requires joint work, as Ukraine's defeat will weaken Europe, but also the United States.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, she said this during a speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference.

"Ukraine's defeat will weaken Europe, but it will also weaken the United States. It will increase challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and threaten our common interests," the European Commission President said.

She noted that Europe wants "peace through strength," and U.S. President Donald Trump "has made it clear that the United States is firmly committed to peace through strength."

"So I believe that by working together, we can secure a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen added.

