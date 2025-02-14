Ukraine must be admitted to NATO if Russia attacks again – Senator Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham expressed the opinion that Ukraine should be admitted to NATO if Russia attacks again.

The senator said this during the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

According to Graham, in this case, Ukraine's defense should be provided by other members of the Alliance.

"Personally, I am not against Ukraine's accession to NATO, but if it is not possible now, then we need to guarantee its accession in the event of new aggression from Russia," he said.

At the same time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that both this and the previous US administration had never told him about the possibility of Ukraine joining the Alliance.

He added that if NATO membership is not possible at this time, Ukraine should increase the size of the army to 1.5 million people. Zelenskyy also reminded that there is already a map for the deployment of foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine, including the locations and number of contingents.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured