Russian Federation lost 48,000 soldiers in Kursk region, with about 20,000 killed – Syrskyi

During the fighting in the Kursk region, the aggressor country Russia lost more than 48,000 military personnel, including about 20,000 killed.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

While in Sumy region, Syrskyi awarded honorary insignia to Ukrainian servicemen who hold the security zone and perform combat missions, including in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"These are, first of all, brigades of the Air Assault Forces, as well as units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among them are those who are repelling enemy assaults in the Kursk region and conducting effective offensive actions themselves," said the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi emphasized that thanks to these soldiers, the Ukrainian frontline in the north is strong.

"Thanks to them, six months after the start of the Kursk offensive, Ukraine retains control over hundreds of square kilometers of the aggressor country's territory, while the enemy continues to suffer significant losses in manpower and equipment. Thus, the total enemy losses in the Kursk region amount to more than 48 thousand people, of which about 20 thousand were killed," the Commander-in-Chief said.

