On Thursday, 13 February, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted a precision strike on an enemy military facility near the village of Yelyzavetivka in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the strike, a platoon stronghold of the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was destroyed, which was used to launch drones that attacked Ukrainian defenders in Sumy region," the statement said.

The General Staff added that this strike was part of the systemic measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at neutralizing threats and weakening the enemy's military potential.

"The enemy must realize that any aggression against Ukraine will have inevitable consequences. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to decisively pursue and eliminate all enemy formations that threaten the security of our state," the General Staff emphasized.

