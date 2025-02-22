In a speech at the CPAC event of American conservatives, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico praised US President Donald Trump, actually justified Russian aggression against Ukraine and accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of not wanting to "hold elections."

"No one denies that Russia's use of military force in Ukraine was a violation of international law. However, Russia had good security reasons for doing so, as it had been misled for a long time about NATO enlargement," he said, effectively justifying Moscow's actions.

According to Fico, the "conflict" could have been resolved much faster, but "the vast majority of EU member states, with the exception of Slovakia and Hungary, supported the idea that the war in Ukraine should be used to weaken Russia politically and economically."

He also accused the European Union of "pushing itself to the table of peace talks between the United States and Russia, even though they have openly supported and maintained the war in Ukraine for three years."

In his speech, the Slovakian prime minister also supported Trump's recent statements about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that the latter "really needs this war."

"When there is a war, there can be no democratic elections... When there is a war, it is difficult to investigate where a huge part of the funds provided to Ukraine went," Fico said.

Finally, speaking about Ukraine, the Slovak prime minister acknowledged that the "peace talks" may not lead to a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

"However, Europe should in any case help the US president to stop the senseless killings in Ukraine as soon as possible and not prevent him from achieving this goal," he said.

As a reminder, thousands of people took to the streets in Bratislava and other cities of Slovakia the day before, calling on Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign and continuing to protest against a foreign policy that critics say is bringing the country closer to Russia.

