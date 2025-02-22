Peace in Ukraine and security in Europe cannot be imposed, - Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez

On the eve of his visit to Kyiv, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke in defense of a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RTVE TV channel.

"Peace in Ukraine and security in Europe cannot be imposed, they must be agreed with Ukrainians and Europeans," Sanchez said.

He emphasized that such peace should serve to "strengthen the multilateral order" as well as "international law and the sovereignty of nations" and the European Union.

"Submission to the aggressor will not bring peace, but future and more serious aggressions. So let's work for a just and lasting peace. This is the position of the Spanish government, which I will support on Monday in Kyiv," he added.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced his visit to Ukraine on February 24, 2025.