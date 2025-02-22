Ukraine is constantly promoting possibility of "all-for-all" exchange of prisoners with Russia - Coordination Center

Ukraine has lists of citizens held in Russian captivity and is constantly promoting the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange.

According to Censor.NET, Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We are constantly promoting the possibility of an "all for all" exchange. We have lists of our citizens who are in enemy captivity, confirmed by the ICRC or other sources. And there are many missing persons for whom we continue to work. If agreements are reached to exchange all those we are holding, we will hand them over to the Russian side. Accordingly, the Russian side will hand over all those it holds," he said.

It is also noted that depending on the agreements reached, the exchange can take place immediately or in stages.

Okhrimenko noted that the "all-for-all" exchange also applies to civilian prisoners.

"The head of the Coordination Center Kyrylo Budanov is in contact with the President of Ukraine. Accordingly, the work carried out by the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Coordination Center, is coordinated," he added.