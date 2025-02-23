Russian troops advance near Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske in Donetsk region. MAP

Russian troops advanced near Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project on the afternoon of 22 February, Censor.NET reports .

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske. The situation in Ulakly has been clarified," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy had advanced near Burlatske and in Ulakly in the Donetsk region.