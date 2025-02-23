ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11105 visitors online
News
4 322 22

Russian troops advance near Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske in Donetsk region. MAP

Ulakly

Russian troops advanced near Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project on the afternoon of 22 February, Censor.NET reports .

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske. The situation in Ulakly has been clarified," the statement said.

See more: Russian troops shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region: 5 people killed, many wounded. PHOTOS

Novoocheretuvate map
New reeds

Burlatske map
Burlatske

Ulakly map
Ulakli

Earlier it was reported that the enemy had advanced near Burlatske and in Ulakly in the Donetsk region.

Author: 

Donetska region (4026) Volnovaskyy district (217) Ulakly (9) Novoocheretuvate (6) Burlatske (13)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 