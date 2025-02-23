6 263 119
Trump said we need to negotiate, this is only way to end war in Ukraine - Duda
During a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, US President Donald Trump emphasized that negotiations are the only way to end the war in Ukraine.
This is reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Poland on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Regarding Ukraine, I had a private conversation with President Donald Trump, where he told me what - in very short words - his plan of action was. He said that we have to negotiate. And there is no other way out because this is the only way to end the war," Duda said.
