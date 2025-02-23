This war must be ended somehow. We cannot allow Russia to defeat Ukraine - Duda after meeting with Trump

Polish President Andrzej Duda and US President Donald Trump held a meeting during which, among other things, they discussed Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF 24.

As noted, after the meeting, Duda said that Trump "wants to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine."

"We must not allow Russia to defeat Ukraine," Duda said.

Read more: Macron and Starmer to discuss with Trump US support for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

According to the Polish president, "without American support, Ukraine will not survive this war," and given the kind of Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, for whom the lives of Russian soldiers do not matter, "this war must somehow end."

At the same time, he emphasized that the most important thing for him is that "the war ends in a just and lasting peace."

Duda also added that it is a guarantee that "the war will not return and Russia will not attack anyone else."

Read more: US has entered game very decisively, I expect cessation of hostilities - Duda