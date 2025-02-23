Macron and Starmer to discuss with Trump US support for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

The United Kingdom and France have a plan for a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, which provides for the deployment of up to 30,000 European troops, but without US support, the European plan will face difficulties.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda, this is stated in the publication of The Wall Street Journal.

Thus, it is noted that British and French troops, along with the navy and air force, will form the basis of the so-called deterrence force. They will not be deployed along the front line in Ukraine but rather will be tasked with protecting vital infrastructure, cities, and ports, including in the Black Sea. Drones and satellites will monitor the front line to determine whether Russia is complying with the ceasefire.

An initial test of U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to consider U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine will take place in the coming days when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to hold talks with the president at the White House.

Sources say that the European plan being developed will not require the United States to deploy its own troops to Ukraine, which the Trump administration has ruled out. However, it would aim to utilize American military capabilities that European forces lack.

According to European officials, for example, the United States could deploy air defense systems in neighboring countries that would cover part of Ukraine's territory while providing other air defense systems to Europeans.

U.S. air forces based outside of Ukraine could be put on alert in case European forces are in danger.

Starmer is expected to discuss this project with Trump on Thursday, but according to European officials, he is unlikely to make a specific request for American assistance.

In turn, Macron, who will meet with Trump on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, will outline the allies' broader views on the war and how to reassure Ukraine.

Officials believe that without Trump's support, the European plan to send peacekeepers will face difficulties.

However, the main challenge for the Europeans may be Trump's desire to strengthen ties with Russia and his reluctance to position the U.S. military as a potential adversary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's forces in Ukraine.

British officials believe that American involvement is crucial to deterring Russian attacks, encouraging other European countries to send troops as well, and providing the multinational force with key capabilities that European armed forces lack.

Peacekeeping forces in Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron would discuss with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine in the event of an agreement to end the current phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk denied that Polish troops would be sent to Ukraine after the ceasefire.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas assessed the possibility of sending a European peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto expressed his readiness to support a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine if peace is achieved.

In turn, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called these discussions "premature."

Germany, together with its partners, will consider the possible deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of "security guarantees" only after the conditions are created, namely a ceasefire with Russia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated that several countries are currently considering participation in a potential contingent of Western allies in Ukraine. However, specific plans for the deployment of foreign troops are still under discussion.