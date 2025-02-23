Trump is very confident he can end war in Ukraine this week - White House spokeswoman Levitt

US President Donald Trump admits that the war in Ukraine could end as early as this week.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt told the Hill newspaper, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

"The president and his team are very focused on continuing to negotiate with both sides of this war to end the conflict, and the president is very confident that we can do that this week," Levitt said.

She also noted that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz will be working "around the clock" on the deal this weekend, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is involved in discussions on a minerals deal that will "reimburse taxpayer dollars" and "help rebuild Ukraine after a brutal war", she said.

"When it comes to critical minerals, this is an important part for the president. It's very important to the president because it will allow for the return of American taxes," the White House spokeswoman said.

Read more: Trump on minerals deal with Ukraine: We will get our money back

Fossil fuel agreement with the US

As a reminder, Trump has said he wants to strike a $500bn deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

President Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on minerals would be signed at the ministerial level when ready and subject to guarantees. Currently, this document is not ready to protect Ukraine's interest.

Later, Trump said that Ukraine had broken the deal on rare earth metals. The agreement was needed so that the US could recover the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to Ukraine an "improved" draft minerals agreement that "complies with Ukrainian law".

Read more: Trump says he may return Ukrainian children deported by Russia