Sybiha on Russia’s night attack on Ukraine: Avoiding calling Russia aggressor does not change fact that it is one

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to tonight's nighttime shelling of Ukraine by Russia, during which the occupiers launched a record number of drones.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote about this on the social network X.

Thus, Sibigan reminded that last night Russia launched a record 267 deadly drones across Ukraine, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

"This shows that avoiding to call Russia an aggressor does not change the fact that it is one. No one should believe Putin's words. Instead, look at his actions," the post reads.

As a reminder, on the night of February 23, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 267 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones, as well as three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea. According to the Air Force, 138 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed