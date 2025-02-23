Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 8790 occupiers and 2597 units of enemy equipment in week. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 8790 Russian invaders and 2597 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"During the week from February 16 to 23, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 8790 personnel," the message says.

It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

95 tanks;

140 armored combat vehicles;

397 artillery systems;

13 MLRS

14 air defense systems;

878 units of motor vehicles;

8 units of special equipment.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 867,180 people (+1180 per day), 10,168 tanks, 23,582 artillery systems, 21,151 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed an enemy missile and 1,051 UAVs, including attack drones.