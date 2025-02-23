Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 867,180 people (+1180 per day), 10,168 tanks, 23,582 artillery systems, 21,151 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 867180 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 23.02.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 867180 (+1180) people,

tanks - 10168 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 21151 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 23582 (+54) units,

MLRS - 1296 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1081 (+1) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical UAVs - 26428 (+117),

cruise missiles - 3064 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 38334 (+91) units,

special equipment - 3757 (+3)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.