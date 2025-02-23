ENG
Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold new round of talks with American partners today

Yermak and Svyrydenko

Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak and First Vice PrimeMinister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko leave the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum are immediately going to negotiate with American partners.

Yermak said this during a speech at the forum, Censor.NET reports.

Yermak said that he and Economy Minister Svyrydenko would go to a new round of talks with American partners today.

