Russian Armed Forces want to capture whole of Ukraine. Our task is to fight, - Syrskyi

The Russian Armed Forces want to capture the whole of Ukraine. Our task is to fight.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"The ultimate goal of the Russians is to capture the entire country. As of now, they are trying to push the units of the Armed Forces beyond the eastern and southern regions and reach their administrative borders," he stressed.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 867,180 people (+1180 per day), 10,168 tanks, 23,582 artillery systems, 21,151 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"Our task is to fight and defeat the enemy. The entire civilized world looks up to our soldiers today," he added.

Syrskyi also emphasized that the situation with the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukrainian troops remains difficult.

"We hope that the necessary decisions will be made to meet the critical needs of the Defense Forces in weapons and military equipment. We must take into account all the existing challenges and strengthen our army from within," he added.