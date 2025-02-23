We plan to extend deadline for determining criticality and re-booking of employees until 31 March, - Shmyhal

The government plans to extend the deadline for confirming the criticality of enterprises, as well as the deadline for rebooking employees, until 31 March 2025.

This was announced today during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

Svyrydenko noted that due to the ongoing hacker attack on Ukraine's reserves, the Prime Minister discussed the issue of extending the deadline (28 February 2025). She noted that if companies do not have time to update by the end of February, it may be possible to extend the procedure by a couple of weeks.

"Since the registers were under attack and there was no access for 20 days, we discussed that we would extend this opportunity until 31 March. We lost a month because of the enemy attack," Shmyhal said.