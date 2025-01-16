Service in rear and fictitious military exemption: Organisers of ’schemes for draft evader’ exposed in Khmelnytskyi region and Dnipro. PHOTOS

Two mobilization evasion schemes organized by residents of the Khmelnytskyi and Dnipro regions were exposed. Both were served a notice of suspicion of trading in influence and incitement to give an unlawful benefit to an official (Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 369, Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

For example, a 38-year-old resident of the Kamianets-Podilskyi district, having learned about his friend's desire to avoid mobilization, offered him his "services". The man promised to influence the decision of the regional MCC and JV officials and doctors of the MMC to ensure the passage of the medical examination and leave the "client" in the rear units of the Armed Forces, avoiding the combat zone. He asked for $5,000 for this. The dealer was detained when he received a part of the amount of $4,000.

In Dnipro, another suspect, a former administrator of a service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, developed a larger-scale scheme to evade mobilization. He searched for persons liable for military service through proxies and offered to resolve issues with updating their credentials, issuing fictitious reservations, or exclusion from military registration.

It is noted that he demanded $5,000 for his "services", which he promised to provide through forged documents or bribery of officials. The man was detained while receiving the money. During the searches, forms, communication equipment, and copies of military registration documents of other persons were seized from him.





Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on both suspects. Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of other persons in the crime.

