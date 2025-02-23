DPRK plans to transfer 148 ballistic missiles to Russia this year - Budanov

In 2025, North Korea plans to transfer 148 KN-23 ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was announced by the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Russia has actively begun to use KN-23 tactical missile systems transferred by North Korea against Ukraine.

"The first uses showed the low accuracy of these weapons. After that, with the help of Russian specialists, modernization work was carried out, and now the accuracy has become acceptable. According to the plan, this year the DPRK is to supply Russia with 148 such missiles," the intelligence chief said.

