Ukraine has become world’s largest producer of tactical and strategic drones, - Umierov

Umierov about drones

In 2024, Ukraine became the world's largest producer of tactical and strategic drones. The share of domestic products is 96% of all UAVs supplied to the Ukrainian Defense Forces last year.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov during his speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025".

"We are maximizing opportunities to form a larger area of destruction and prevent the enemy from advancing. We are currently purchasing components to increase production in 2025," Umierov said.

It is also noted that the Ministry of Defense, together with the Government, is working to ensure that Ukraine remains No. 1 in the world in the production of drones, ground robotic systems and electronic warfare systems.

