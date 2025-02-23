6 183 74
I am ready to resign from presidency if it will bring peace to Ukraine. I can exchange it for NATO, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to leave office if it leads to peace in Ukraine.
The head of state said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
Zelensky was asked if he was ready to leave his post if it meant peace for Ukraine.
"If peace is for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready," he said.
"I can exchange it for NATO, if there are such conditions, right away. I don't want to talk about it for a long time. I focus on the security of Ukraine today. I'm not going to be in power for a decade, so this is probably my focus and my dream," the president added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password