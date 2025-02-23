Zelenskyy sets goal to end war this year - Sybiha

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sets a goal to end the war this year.

This was emphasized by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, Censor.NET reports.

To do this, he said, it is necessary to consolidate international support for Ukraine from partners.

"We are increasing contacts with the United States at the presidential level. We need the United States to end the war. We need an active role of the United States to achieve a just peace...Ukraine must come to the negotiations in a strong position," he emphasized.

