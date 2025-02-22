US wants to take more from Ukraine than it paid for its defense - CNN on mineral resources agreement

The draft agreement between the United States and Ukraine on rare earth metals and other natural resources "is not one that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would approve."

This was reported by CNN, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a strange proposal - to try to take from a country that is a victim of war more than the cost of paying for its defense," the source told CNN.

According to the publication, the US is trying to gain access to Ukraine's critical minerals and other resources as part of broader negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. In turn, Ukraine insists on security guarantees, and Kyiv not only wants to see the return of lost territories, but also guarantees of protection against a possible future Russian invasion.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Zelenskyy might sign a minerals deal with the US on February 22. Sky News later said that Zelenskyy was not ready to sign the minerals agreement with the US, as it contains only unilateral commitments by Ukraine.

Minerals agreement with the United States

As a reminder, Trump has said he wants to sign a $500 billion deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

President Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on minerals would be signed at the ministerial level when ready and subject to guarantees. Currently, this document is not ready to protect Ukraine's interest.

Later, Trump said that Ukraine had derailed the rare earth metals deal. The agreement was needed so that the United States could recover the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to Ukraine an "improved" draft of the minerals agreement that "complies with Ukrainian law."