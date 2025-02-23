Cost of this war today is $320 billion, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed how much has been spent on the war since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"100 billion in aid from the US. Not 500, not 350, not 250, not 700. Ukraine received 100 billion. And we are very grateful for that. The cost of this war today is 320 billion. 120 billion for Ukraine, 100 billion for Europe plus partners, such as Japan, and 100 billion for the United States. This is what the economy of this tragedy looks like," he said.

