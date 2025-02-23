Ruscists again hit Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: woman was killed, three people were injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Saturday, 22 February, Russian invaders once again shelled a residential area in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of the hostile shelling.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians attacked the city at 03:35 p.m.. The occupiers carried out 3 air strikes on the city, probably using an FAB-250 with a planning and correction module (P&C). The epicenter of the damage was residential buildings.

As a result of one of the bombs hitting an apartment building, a 69-year-old woman died of life-threatening injuries.

Two other residents and a man sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, contusions, shrapnel wounds, and concussion. The victims received medical assistance and were taken to hospital.

The hostile shelling damaged 7 apartment buildings, a gas pipeline, 12 garages, and a shop in the town.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact that Russians committed another war crime (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

On the morning of 22 February, the occupiers carried out 7 air strikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. An investigation has been launched into the deaths of two civilians and the injury of three others.

