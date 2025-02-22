ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11217 visitors online
News Photo
1 044 1

One person killed and one wounded in Russian attack on Pokrovsk. PHOTO

On 22 February, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, resulting in one death and one injury.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 53-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack, and a 56-year-old man was wounded and taken to hospital. Two other passengers in the car did not need medical attention.

See more: Occupants attacked a car with a drone in Kupiansk: two people were injured. PHOTO

Strike on Pokrovsk

In addition, Sloviansk came under fire, damaging non-residential buildings and private homes.

"Once again, I urge you to evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!" - added the head of the RMA.

Author: 

shoot out (13872) Donetska region (4026) Pokrovsk (435) Kramatorskyy district (345) Pokrovskyy district (557) Slov’yansk (271)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 