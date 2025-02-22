One person killed and one wounded in Russian attack on Pokrovsk. PHOTO
On 22 February, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, resulting in one death and one injury.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a 53-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack, and a 56-year-old man was wounded and taken to hospital. Two other passengers in the car did not need medical attention.
In addition, Sloviansk came under fire, damaging non-residential buildings and private homes.
"Once again, I urge you to evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!" - added the head of the RMA.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password